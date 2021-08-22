Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $93.33. 2,207,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,162. The firm has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

