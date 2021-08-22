Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $647.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $652.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $605.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

