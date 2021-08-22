Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 470,757 shares of company stock worth $18,400,115.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

PLBY opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

