Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWW. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,668,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $48.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

