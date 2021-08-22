Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 133.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

