Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $744,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,978,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.