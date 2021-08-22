Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 75,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $45,033,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $424.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $425.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.20.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

