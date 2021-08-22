Particl (PART) One Day Volume Hits $8,116.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and $8,116.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00013944 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00197011 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,495,136 coins and its circulating supply is 11,470,532 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

