Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,715,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 874.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,765,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.2% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $30.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. 778,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,644.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

