Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,067,188,000 after buying an additional 1,025,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,538,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519,361. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

