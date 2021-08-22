Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.48% of AMMO worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.16. 1,872,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,049. The stock has a market cap of $810.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.12 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 10.73. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

AMMO Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

