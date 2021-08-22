Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $115.42. 1,567,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.87. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

