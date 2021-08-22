Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 14.1% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 9.4% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK traded up $13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $917.17. 384,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,246. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $924.97. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $884.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

