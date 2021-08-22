Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 467 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 193,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,951. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.