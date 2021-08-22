Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 328 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,064 shares of company stock worth $5,977,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

RTX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.05. 4,502,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,713. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

