Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 425 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,879 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.04. 7,835,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,402. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.