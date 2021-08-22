Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in July

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRRWF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.05.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.44. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $29.01.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

