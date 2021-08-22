Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) vs. Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Financial Comparison

Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A Pulmonx -89.71% -33.72% -17.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paradigm Medical Industries and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Pulmonx 0 3 4 0 2.57

Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Pulmonx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Pulmonx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pulmonx $32.73 million 42.06 -$32.23 million ($3.16) -11.87

Paradigm Medical Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmonx.

Summary

Pulmonx beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

