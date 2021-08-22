Pandora A/S’s (PANDY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PANDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Pandora A/S stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.20. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $35.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.4018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

