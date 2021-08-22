Pallapay (PALLA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $428,250.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $428,250.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00129494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00157675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,566.39 or 1.00014306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00915198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.06 or 0.06629109 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

