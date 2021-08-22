Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cigna by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $207.53. 1,817,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

