Palladium Partners LLC Has $18.81 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $104.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

