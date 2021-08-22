Palladium Partners LLC Has $14.59 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of D traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,170. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

