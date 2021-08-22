Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 3,585 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 81,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 15.4% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 27.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,758,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $491,688,000 after purchasing an additional 135,512 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. 25,728,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

