Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) vs. Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Critical Analysis

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Trustmark alerts:

57.6% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Trustmark has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 27.89% 11.77% 1.24% Pacific Valley Bank 24.18% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trustmark and Pacific Valley Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trustmark currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.99%. Given Trustmark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trustmark and Pacific Valley Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $754.95 million 2.50 $160.02 million $2.56 11.81 Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.66 $3.25 million N/A N/A

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Summary

Trustmark beats Pacific Valley Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank is a full service business bank that provides various banking products and financial services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, individuals, and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, noninterest-bearing demand, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises construction and land development, real estate, commercial and agriculture, and consumer loans. The company also offers online banking, bill payments, remote deposit captures, e-statements, and mobile banking services. It operates 3 branch offices; and serves customers in Salinas, Monterey, and King City. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.