Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Up 6.1%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shot up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. 41,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,453,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 26.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 109,856.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 52,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

