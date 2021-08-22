Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $238.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.80. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,631,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 213,500 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,450,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 289,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,522,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

