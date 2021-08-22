Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OGN. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of OGN opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.50.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,395,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,217,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

