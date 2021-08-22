Optimum Investment Advisors Takes $27,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $39,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.50. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

