Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,170 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after buying an additional 949,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,314,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,208,000 after acquiring an additional 315,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

