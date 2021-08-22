Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in EOG Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

