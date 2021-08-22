Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New $80,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 758.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHWY opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,326.00, a PEG ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

