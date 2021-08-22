Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $2,222,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 44,154 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

GOLD opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

