Oppenheimer Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.85 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of -157.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

