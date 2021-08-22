Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 17,656 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,656 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL opened at $272.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.83. The firm has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.