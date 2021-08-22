Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.8% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.56. The stock has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

