Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN stock opened at $184.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.96.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

