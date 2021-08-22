Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

