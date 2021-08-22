Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,017 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,372,000.

IJR stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

