Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $50,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $141,343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after buying an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 40.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $332.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $333.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.25. The company has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

