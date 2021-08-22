Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,286 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,598 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Autodesk worth $35,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,402 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Autodesk by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.45.

Autodesk stock opened at $334.38 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $335.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

