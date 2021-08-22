Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of The Travelers Companies worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $160.84 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.99.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

