Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $546.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

