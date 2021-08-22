Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $24,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.6% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.0% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $123.82 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

