Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 133,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,238. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $668.64 million, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oportun Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.