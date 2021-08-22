Open Predict Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,867.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $257,460.26 and $5,867.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00826616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00048019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00105553 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

