ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Short Interest Up 15.9% in July

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 897,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 92.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

