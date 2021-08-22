Omnia Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 47.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. 4,859,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

