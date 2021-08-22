Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $201,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.30.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,948,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566,236. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $155.50 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.74. The stock has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

