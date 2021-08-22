Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE OHI traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,238. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.23.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.